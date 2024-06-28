BLACKPINK announces opening of ticket bookings for WORLD TOUR BORN PINK IN CINEMAS; know details

Ahead of their 8th debut anniversary, BLACKPINK have thrilled fans by announcing the opening of ticket bookings for their upcoming concert film, WORLD TOUR BORN PINK IN CINEMAS, set to hit the screens on July 31 across 110 countries. However, the ticket booking details for India, South Korea, and Japan are yet to be announced.

On June 27, BLACKPINK announced the opening of ticket bookings for their highly anticipated concert film, BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK IN CINEMAS. The film, which captures the electrifying atmosphere of their BORN PINK finale concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome, will commence limited screenings on July 31, 2024. This release is set to reach over 110 countries, setting a new record for global reach by a girl group concert film, just ahead of BLACKPINK's 8th debut anniversary.

Earlier on June 21, YG Entertainment officially announced the concert film, which promises 92 minutes of spectacular production and expansive stage footage. Fans will also get to enjoy exclusive rearranged versions of BLACKPINK’s hit songs, providing a unique experience of the live event.

Limited screenings will begin on July 31 in South Korea, the United States, England, and other locations. Ticket sales will start on July 17 in South Korea, and worldwide sales will begin on June 27. However, as of the publication date, ticket booking details for India, Korea, and Japan are yet to be announced.

YG Entertainment commented that the film allows fans to relive the thrilling concert experience, making it a must-watch for BLACKPINK enthusiasts worldwide. However, the tickets have yet to be opened for booking in India, South Korea, and Japan.

More details about BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK world tour

The BORN PINK World Tour was BLACKPINK's second global concert tour, promoting their 2022 album BORN PINK. Kicking off in Seoul on October 15, 2022, and wrapping up on September 17, 2023, the tour spanned 66 concerts across 22 countries.

It garnered immense success, grossing $148.3 million from 29 shows, and ranked number ten on Billboard's 2023 Year End Top 40 Tours chart. With a record-breaking attendance of 1.8 million, it became the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group and the most-attended K-pop girl group tour ever.

