BLACKPINK: Are Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa going on a break after Australian leg of tour? Find out

BLACKPINK is going to take a much-needed break after their Sydney concert on June 17, 2023. YG Entertainment has reportedly confirmed that the group will be on a brief break for a month before they continue the BORN PINK tour. Blinks are happy to see BLACKPINK finally taking the rest and taking care of their health, while they give their best performances.

BLACKPINK takes a break from the BORN PINK concert tour

BLACKPINK's BORN PINK Tour commenced on October 15, 2022, starting from Seoul, South Korea. The quartet has been continuously touring ever since then, they have given some amazing performances for their fans. Amidst the tour, the BLACKPINK members also performed 18 listed tracks at Coachella 2023 for two consecutive and have been doing promotions for brands. They covered The U.S. and Europe leg of the tour and are currently holding shows in Australia. The temporary break starts right after they complete their last show in Sydney.

BLACKPINK's solo projects

Member Jisoo debuted solo with the mini album ME, her debut song FLOWER went viral on the internet and K-pop fans as well as artists hopped on the FLOWER challenge. The K-pop group has also been working on solo projects as all four of them are representing some renowned luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, Celine, and Tiffany & Co. Jennie had a huge Calvin Klein collection launched in Seoul, which displayed clothes from her casual wardrobe set, taking a monumental step in her fashionista career. Member Lisa was seen in Cannes for a dinner gala on May 22, along with BTS' V and Actor Park Bogum.

Jennie's health

During the Melbourne stage of the BORN PINK tour, Jennie had to leave mid-performance as she felt unwell. YG Entertainment released a statement explaining the situation and apologized to the fans who were attending. The SOLO singer also personally apologized to the fans who attended the Melbourne show. Blinks were worried about her health and have been requesting her to not think about anything else and focus on her health as it is the most important thing to them. BLACKPINK has been working hard and giving their best for the concerts and shows, and it's time they take a break to recharge and come back stronger for the upcoming shows.