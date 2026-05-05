BLACKPINK at Met Gala: Jennie goes silver, Lisa takes on 3D hands, Rosé show-off a swallow and Jisoo marks debut

BLACKPINK is in everyone’s area, and this is the one time we are thoroughly enjoying the girlies’ red carpet appearances. On May 4, 2026, local time, New York turned into the affair of a lifetime for the fans of the K-pop girl group as not one, not two, but all four of the members made their way to the Met Gala carpet in separate looks for different brands, proving their stronghold on the fashion world. Here’s how they each looked this evening.

BLACKPINK members make their mark at the 2026 Met Gala

This would mark member Jisoo’s Met Gala debut after years of seeing her fellow bandmates appear at fashion’s biggest night of the year. She turned into a chic princess in a blush-colored, crystal-embellished gown. Walking for DIOR, who she represents as the brand ambassador, the singer opted for a couple of strands of hair framing her face and a light, dewy makeup.

Rosé, although not making a bold choice, once again went for a black gown with a wide sash at her waist, which appeared to be in the shape of a swallow. Her blonde hair was out and about with a big train following her in the YSL look for Anthony Vaccarello.

Lisa was the first from the team to arrive, and talking of bold appearances, the Rockstar made sure to make one up. Her tented and veiled appearance was nothing short of a wonder with two 3D hands holding it up. She pulled it up to reveal her white gown and smiled for the flashing cameras.

Jennie, a veteran at this point, with her many appearances, chose to go for a silver body fitting number. It was, however, her face that caught the eye. Choosing the 90s style, thin eyebrow look, it almost gave her a shaved-off appearance.

Just one day ago, the members had reunited for a dinner date in NYC, marking another monumental step in their entertainment careers.

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