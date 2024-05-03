BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER's choreography team YGX Academy of YG Entertainment ceases operations with sudden announcement

YGX Academy, a dance agency managed by YG Entertainment has ceased its operations. The academy is known for housing strong dancers, who have choreographed many songs for popular K-pop groups like BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER, BIGBANG, iKON, AKMU, and more. The sudden shutdown has sparked curiosity among the netizens, igniting many speculations.

YG Entertainment's YGX Academy ceases operations from April 30

On April 30, YGX Academy announced shutting down operations through a sudden social media post. The unexpected update from the dance agency stated, “We regret to inform you that YGX Academy will end operations on April 30, 2024. Thank you for your support.”

As the decision went public, many choreographers who were affiliated with YGX, and extensively participating in all activities, shared their remorse about the same. Deukie, one-half of the popular dancing pair Kwon Twins, apologized to the fans, saying that this wasn’t the final goodbye.

Another famous K-pop choreographer Taryn Cheng expressed her gratitude towards everyone who joined her dancing lessons while thanking YGX for providing her with a dream space. Other dancers of the academy also shared the same response, leaving the fans theorizing the reasons behind this sudden end of operations.

This announcement wasn’t forthcoming, hence many netizens think this might be a result of a shift in the academy’s future ventures, while others are pondering the future of the dancers. Though neither YG nor YGX have cited any statements regarding the matter.

What is YGX Academy?

YGX Academy is a sub-label of YG Entertainment, that houses instructors to provide dance lessons. The academy first came into existence in 2018, when it was announced that it would merge with BIGBANG’s Seungri’s DJ label NHR.

In the same year, the label launched X Academy, a dance and vocal studio catering treads trainees scouted by YG Entertainment. Later in 2020, YGX transformed into a full-fledged dance group and academy, housing choreographers and dancers like JP, YSL, Kwon Twins, Roki, Ryeon, Leejung Lee, and more.

These talented dancers have worked with many in-house K-pop artists including BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, WINNER, iKON, TREASURE, Jeon Somi, and more. The dancers also choreographed songs for other agencies’ groups, while also acting as backup dancers in live performances of the K-pop bands.

