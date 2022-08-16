BLACKPINK to be the first K-Pop girl group to perform at 2022 MTV VMAs on THIS date

According to YG Entertainment on August 16th, BLACKPINK will appear in '2022 MTV VMAs' to be held in New Jersey, USA on August 28th. Started in 1987, the awards ceremony is on par with the Grammys, Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.

Girl groups such as TLC, Spice Girls, and Fifth Harmony rarely performed on this stage. YG said, "BLACKPINK is the fourth girl group to perform on stage. Considering the history of MTV VMAs, one can see BLACKPINK’s strong global influence and current status." BLACKPINK, who won the 'Song Of The Summer' award for 'How You Like That' at MTV VMAs two years ago, this time in the 'Best Metaverse Performance' category, member Lisa’s solo title song 'LALISA' was nominated for 'Best K-Pop'.

YG said, "BLACKPINK is preparing a special stage that will brighten up this awards ceremony." BLACKPINK will release a new song 'Pink Venom' on August 19th before the '2022 MTV VMAs'. It is a pre-release song of the 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK', which will be released on September 16th. It is the first time in a year and 11 months that BLACKPINK has released a full-length album. The music videos for two new songs with the highest production cost in YG history have been announced.

YG Entertainment also confirmed that BTS will be conducting the countdown livestream for ‘Pink Venom’ on YouTube. Starting on August 16 at 12PM KST (8:30AM IST), the group will be joining the fans in the countdown livestream before the track ‘Pink Venom’ is released!

