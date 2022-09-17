BLACKPINK become the first female artist to break THIS record in Hanteo with latest release ‘BORN PINK’

The sales volume on the first day of BLACKPINK’s previous work 'The Album' is 1.7 times that of 589,000 copies. BLACKPINK surpassed 2 million copies in pre-order before release, heralding the first double million seller in girl group history. YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album title song 'Shut Down', released at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) the previous day, topped the iTunes song charts in a total of 43 countries.

BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album ' BORN PINK ' set a new record selling over 1 million copies on the first day. This is the first time in the history of a K-pop girl group that sales exceeded 1 million copies on the first day based on the Hanteo Chart.

Boasting an even distribution of popularity in North and South America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia, it quickly climbed to the top of the iTunes Worldwide Chart. On the iTunes Album Chart, it topped the charts in 54 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. It succeeded in reaching the top of the Apple Music album chart in 60 countries.

The reactions in the domestic music charts are also great. The title song 'Shut Down' went straight to No. 1 on Bugs, Vibe, and Genie right after its release. In the Melon Top 100, which has been changed to a total of 24-hour usage and real-time number of users, it has entered the top rank and is now overtaking the charts with a rapid upward trend. The songs on the album also climbed to the top of the domestic charts.

