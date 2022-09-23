BLACKPINK becomes first double million seller K-pop girl group with ‘Born Pink’

Things just got heated as BLACKPINK stepped into the game. Once again making their prowess known in the world of music and especially K-pop, the girl group’s latest comeback is hitting quite the numbers. As the first charting week of their second full length album that dropped on September 16 came to an end, the reports have started pouring in.

Another fabulous return under their belt, ‘Born Pink’ has officially sold 1,542,950 copies of the album in the first week of its release, according to Hanteo chart numbers. This in turn has more than doubled their first full album ‘The Album’s numbers of 689,066 copies. Moreover, they have now become the girl group with the highest first week sales, surpassing aespa’s ‘The Girls’ which recorded 1,126,068 units. Earlier, it was noted that ‘Born Pink’ is the first album by a female act in the history of Hanteo to sell over 1 million copies right on its day of release.