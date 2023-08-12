BLACKPINK becomes first girl group to do THIS as BORN PINK tour crosses 200 million USD in ticket sales

A ticket platform recently confirmed that BLACKPINK becomes the first and only girl group in history whose tour crossed 200 million USD in ticket sales. Their 48 out of 64 shows across the world has gotten them such an important record. They began their tour earlier this year and while they tour across Asia, they constantly sell out seats in places like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and others. Fans have been excited to see how their concerts have been keeping them in the news, when it comes to their amazing performance or breaking records like this!

BLACKPINK’s achievements:

The '2023 MTV Video Music Awards' announced the current year's awards and nominations through its official website and social media on the 8th. As per this, BLACKPINK was selected in the 4 categories- Best K-POP, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction and Best Editing with the pre-release song Pink Venom from their second full album. Already, BLACKPINK won the Best Song of the Summer award in 2020 with How You Like That. Furthermore, last year, she won two honors with 'Best Metaverse Performance' and 'Best K-POP (Lisa Solo)' in her arms. Attention is zeroing in on whether BLACKPINK, which has laid down a good foundation for themselves as the world's top girl group, can win the award for the second year in the row.

BLACKPINK’s 7th debut anniversary:

YG Entertainment posted 'BLACKPINK - 7th ANNIVERSARY' on BLACKPINK's social media handles on August 8th. This is a video that shows the course of the members straightforwardly solving the 'BLACKPINK Investigation Region' question paper, which was recently delivered through the fan stage Weverse. While the members' chemistry sparkled, the part that caught the hearts of fans was question number 18. When inquired, "Describe the most joyful moment of meeting BLINKs (fandom name)," the members conveyed their sincerity to the fans through unexpected video letters. BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016 with their first solo single 'SQUARE ONE' and made various hit songs, ascending to become the world's top girl group. The first full-length album 'THE ALBUM' sold around 1.3 million copies, turning into the first K-pop girl group to turn into a million seller and won first place in various competitions.

