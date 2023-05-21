BLACKPINK becomes first girl group to set record with 100 million USD ticket sales from BORN PINK tour

In a monumental achievement, global sensation BLACKPINK has shattered records and made history with its 'BORN PINK' concert tour. The phenomenal girl group has become the first-ever girl group to exceed $100 million in ticket sales, solidifying their position as the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group and their status as a powerhouse in the music industry, and leaving their mark on the world stage.

Unprecedented success: BLACKPINK's concert tour reigns supreme

The 'BORN PINK' tour has proven to be an unstoppable force, captivating fans around the world and breaking barriers in the music industry. With their infectious energy, dazzling performances, and undeniable talent, BLACKPINK has set a new standard for girl group tours, achieving a level of success previously unseen in the industry. Adding to the awe-inspiring achievement, what makes it even more remarkable is that this extraordinary milestone was reached while there are still 29 scheduled dates yet to come.

A concert spectacle: BLACKPINK's unforgettable performances

One of the key factors behind the 'BORN PINK' tour's record-breaking success is the awe-inspiring performances that BLACKPINK delivers on stage. From breathtaking dance routines to powerful vocals, the quartet effortlessly commands the attention of the audience, leaving fans mesmerized and hungry for more. Each concert is a sensory experience, featuring stunning visual production, mesmerizing stage designs, and a repertoire of hit songs that have become anthems for a generation.

A global phenomenon: BLACKPINK's worldwide impact

Since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, has taken the music world by storm. Their dynamic performances, infectious melodies, and fierce presence have garnered them an immense global fan base known as the ‘BLINKs.’ Their rapid ascent to stardom has been nothing short of phenomenal, and their ‘BORN PINK’ tour is further cementing their position as one of the most influential acts. By surpassing the $100 million ticket sales mark, BLACKPINK has shattered glass ceilings and proven that girl groups can command immense popularity and achieve unprecedented success in the fiercely competitive music industry. The recent announcement of BLACKPINK's remarkable achievement highlights their strong foothold in the music scene and showcases their undeniable appeal and unwavering support from their dedicated fans. It serves as a testament to their ability to captivate audiences and consistently pack stadiums worldwide.

