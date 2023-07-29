BLACKPINK becomes first girl group to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify in 2023

BLACKPINK has now crossed 2 billion streams on Spotify in 2023, making them the first girl group to reach such a feat. This achievement comes to them despite releasing any new tracks or albums this year. Fans were excited for BLACKPINK to reach these heights and are hoping they will soon release new music by the end of this year.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa reaching new heights with solo releases:

Lisa's 'MONEY' outperformed 15 million streams in France and was formally acknowledged, getting 'Gold' certificate from the French Record Association (SNEP) interestingly as a K-pop solo artist. Record labels founded the French Phonographic Association in 1922 with the intention of safeguarding the French music industry market. Europe, particularly the French music scene, is viewed as a requesting market with high section boundaries contrasted with the US and Asia. Due to the significantly higher preference and awareness of Korean and European singers, it is difficult for K-pop artists to advance. Preceding this, in September 2022, Lisa's 'MONEY' was formally acknowledged as having sold more than 1 million units in the US, the world's biggest music market, and was the first K-pop female solo artist to get 'Platinum' confirmation from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In the meantime, Lisa's official Instagram account has more than 96 million followers as of June 29th and the first milestone among celebrities active in Korea is 96 million Instagram followers. Lisa has the third most followers among Asians. Virat Kohli is in first place, and Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman and is an Israeli-born actress, is in second place.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

Through their official YouTube channel, BLACKPINK released a video titled "BPM Roll #29" on July 29. Lisa was in an airplane in the video. "Shall we go see quokkas? I posted yesterday." Lisa said. and ninety percent said "yes." Therefore, they are flying to Rottnest, which is not just a zoo where they can see quokkas but also a real island. She said when would they have a chance like this again? They'll go because the BLINKs (fandom name) told them to.

