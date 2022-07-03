BLACKPINK becomes the first K-Pop group in history to cross 1.9 billion views on ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ MV

According to the agency YG Entertainment on July 3, the music video for girl group BLACKPINK's 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube at 4:02 am KST on the same day.

This is about 4 years after the music video was released on June 15, 2018. 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' is breaking new records for the first, most, and most views on a K-pop group music video on YouTube every minute and every second. Since the first billion-view milestone was built in November 2019, it has changed the number in front of billions of views every 3-5 months. If this trend continues, it is expected to achieve a record of 2 billion views within this year.

'DDU-DU DDU-DU' is the title track of BLACKPINK's first mini album 'SQUARE UP'. The highly addictive chorus and the point choreography that looks like shooting a pistol with both hands became popular, ranking first in the world's most viewed K-pop music video in 2018. The cumulative number of views of BLACKPINK videos, which have a total of 32 billion-viewed videos on YouTube, exceeded 24.1 billion.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with ‘The Album’ (2020), which is also the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to sell more than one million copies.

