BLACKPINK becomes the first K Pop group to smash THIS record on YouTube with ‘DDU DU DDU DU’

According to the agency YG Entertainment on February 1st, the music video for 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' surpassed 1.8 billion views on YouTube at 5:02 pm KST on the same day. It has been about 3 years and 7 months since the video was released on June 15, 2018. According to the current trend, it is possible to achieve 2 billion views within this year, the agency predicted.

'DDU-DU DDU-DU', the title song of BLACKPINK's first mini-album 'SQUARE UP', features an addictive chorus and choreography that looks like shooting a gun with both hands. Immediately after release, the song entered the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' at no.55, and was loved worldwide, ranking no.1 in the world's most viewed K-pop music video in 2018.

In February of 2021, the number of YouTube views exceeded 1.5 billion for the first time among all K-pop male and female groups. Among the videos released by BLACKPINK so far, 32 videos have recorded over a billion views on YouTube, and the cumulative number of views of the videos released so far has exceeded 22.3 billion.

Previously, BLACKPINK’s ‘Kill This Love’ surpassed 1.5 billion YouTube views. It had been about 2 years and 9 months since it was released on YouTube. It shows the steady love of global fans. Psy and BLACKPINK are the only Korean artists with music videos with more than 1.5 billion views. Among them, BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' surpassed Psy's 'Gentleman' (1.4 billion views) released in 2013 to become the 3rd most viewed K-pop music video.

