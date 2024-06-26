BLACKPINK, the South Korean girl group, continues to achieve major milestones even without releasing any new music recently. The group’s popular song, How You Like That, has managed to surpass a total of 4 billion plays on the music streaming platform YouTube Music.

BLACKPINK surpasses 4 billion streams on YouTube Music

BLACKPINK’s song How You Like That has managed to surpass 4 billion streams in total on the platform YouTube Music. The group has extended its record by becoming the first girl group to achieve this milestone. Moreover, this accomplishment also solidifies the group's position as the most-played K-pop group on the platform. The song was released back in 2020 as the main track for their full album, titled THE ALBUM.

The song's catchy beat, combined with its powerful message of self-empowerment, has made it a fan favorite since its release in 2020. The music video for the song has also garnered significant attention, with its stunning visuals and impressive choreography.

This achievement adds to BLACKPINK's impressive list of accolades, including their status as the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella and the first K-pop girl group to be certified by the RIAA. The group has also won numerous awards, such as the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

More about the K-pop group BLACKPINK

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jinnie, Jisoo, and Rosé. They made their debut with the single album Square One, featuring the tracks Whistle and Boombayah. The group is considered the most successful K-pop girl band internationally and a major frontrunner in the Hallyu Wave.

The group made their comeback in 2022 with the album Born Pink which included the singles Pink Venom and Shut Down. The music videos for the tracks were also released.

