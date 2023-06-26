BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop group to hold stadium concert in Vietnam; Details inside

BLACKPINK started its splendid BORN PINK tour in October 2022 and has added another show to the concert tour. BLACKPINK will perform in Vietnam soon, YG Entertainment confirmed this by releasing a poster announcing the additional show.

BLACKPINK in Vietnam

When we thought that the BORN PINK tour in Asia is concluded, BLACKPINK surprised fans with the new tour dates in Vietnam. YG Entertainment dropped a poster indicating BLACKPINK's additional concert shows. On June 26, it was officially confirmed that the quartet will do a show in Vietnam on July 29 and July 30. BLACKPINK will be performing in a large-scale stadium that can hold up to 40,000 people, they will be the first K-pop group to hold a stadium tour in Vietnam. According to the poster, the venue is confirmed to be in Hinoi, at the My Dinh National Stadium.

BORN PINK tour in Asia

BLACKPINK concluded a victorious concert tour in Asia with the release of their album BORN PINK. The group held complete 12 shows in 9 Asian countries. The tour began with Bangkok to three shows in Hong Kong, moving on to Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Kuala Lumpur respectively. The tour was completed with two shows in Jakarta, and one each in Kaohsiung, Manila, and Singapore. BLACKPINK became the first-ever girl group to perform in Middle Eastern countries like Riyadh and Abu Dhabi and the concerts were attended by people on a large scale given the concerts were held in huge stadiums except for the Hong Kong show. BLACKPINK also became the only girl group to hold the largest stadium tour in Asia.

Fans Reaction

The Blinks are extremely proud and happy with the news of BLACKPINK performing in Vietnam. Vietnamese fans share their experiences of fangirling over the girl group to finally welcome BLACKPINK in Hinoi. The fans share immense happiness to witness BLACKPINK making history in Vietnam by becoming the first K-pop act to hold a stadium tour in the country, this is a huge milestone for BLACKPINK and Blinks.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat