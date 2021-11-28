BLACKPINK becomes the most followed artist on YouTube with THIS number of subscribers

Climbing the ladder of stardom faster than anyone, the girl group that has managed to gather fans from every corner of the world, BLACKPINK is in your, mine, and everyone’s area! The group has now amassed a total of a whopping 70 million followers. This makes them the first artists in the world to cross the milestone on YouTube with their official channel.

The record comes in on November 28 as announced by the group’s label YG Entertainment as BLACKPINK becomes the most subscribed artist on the platform. The official numbers also note that the total accumulation of their views across the numerous videos amounts to 2.13 billion across official music videos, teasers, practice videos, performances, and more. The group made its YouTube account on June 29, 2016, and has since taken around 5 years and 5 months to achieve this feat.

Meanwhile, the girls of the group recently shared a selfie celebrating their time together as they came back from individual schedules. Youngest member Lisa tested positive on the real-time PCR test for the COVID-19 virus on November 24, after returning from the USA, and has been reported to show no special symptoms.

Following this, the other three members, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé also underwent tests for the virus. YG Entertainment stated that their results are negative. The members and their label will be abiding by the rules of the health authorities to ensure the artists’ safety and prioritize their health.

