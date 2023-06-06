BLACKPINK becomes Most-Followed Female Asian Act on Spotify, surpassing THIS Indian singer

BLACKPINK gained 41.33 million followers on Spotify, surpassing Indian artist Neha Kakkar to become the most followed Asian artist. After Neha Kakkar comes another Indian artist Shreya Ghoshal and TWICE. This also puts them along with big international artists like Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Adele, proving their growing popularity in the global music industry.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

BLACKPINK held their "BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAPAN" for two days on the third and fourth of April in Osaka, Japan. They had 110,000 fans in April at the Tokyo Dome and 100,000 in Osaka, bringing the total to 210,000 with just four performances in two cities in Japan. Due to COVID-19, Jisoo was unable to participate in these concerts, so Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa decided to continue performing as the three of them in order to fulfill their promise to the eager fans. "Please be a big support and strength to the members who will perform on stage," Jisoo said, apologizing to the fans. With stage dominance and overwhelming performances worthy of a world-class artist, the members filled Jisoo's void. They performed progressive uber hit melodies, for example, 'Pretty Savage', 'Whistle', 'Lovesick Girls', 'Kill This Love', 'Shut Down' and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', which got love from music fans everywhere. They have successfully completed their Japan concerts.

BLACKPINK’s achievements:

As per Google, Lisa came out ahead of the pack in 'the most searched K-pop female icon in the first half of 2023'. By adding search data from 2017 to 2023, Google's cumulative trend data identified Lisa as the K-pop female idol with the highest search volume. In May 2023, Lisa became the K-Pop artist with the most Instagram followers. Lisa's Instagram account flaunted her unmatched ubiquity and impact by expanding the quantity of devotees by 1,464,895 for 31 days from May first. In addition, Lisa has exceeded 109 billion views on TikTok and is establishing herself as a beloved artist worldwide. Specifically, Lisa, who does not have a personal TikTok account, demonstrated tremendous power by becoming the first and only female artist in the world to surpass 100 billion followers using only her hashtag.

