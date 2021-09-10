BLACKPINK becomes the most subscribed musical artist on YouTube; Lisa breaks THIS YouTube record for ‘LALISA’

BLACKPINK is really in every area! The Queens of the music industry, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa cannot be stopped as time and again they have proven their influence all over the world. Be it fashion or K-pop they are marching with confident strides with none other than their cherished mass of fans, BLINKs.

The girl group has reached another milestone with their official YouTube channel ‘BLACKPINK’ crossed the 65.2 million subscribers mark on September 10 at around 2:42 PM KST (11:12 AM IST). Simultaneously, they also became the most subscribed artist on the platform, overtaking Canadian superstar Justin Bieber.

They achieved this number 4 years and 3 months after launching on YouTube on 28 June 2016. The ‘BLACKPINK’ channel rose to second place in September 2020 crossing DJ Marshmello with their own 48.8 Million subscribers.

The girls expressed their happiness with, “We can’t believe it. It’s a miracle-like moment created by BLINK. We want to share this honor with our fans around the world who always love and support us.” They added, “As this result was accomplished together with our fans, we hope fans will also enjoy it. We will become artists who continue to give positive energy through good music and videos.”

On the same day, member Lisa released her debut album ‘LALISA’ with a music video for the title track of the same name. The captivating music video achieved a record of its own as it became the fastest debut music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views, doing so within 90 minutes.

More power to you, BLACKPINK!

