BLACKPINK becomes the most susbcribed artist surpassing 80 million on YouTube

The number of BLACKPINK fans keep rising each day. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s soaring social media numbers are enough proof. Moreover, the girl group has been a powerhouse on the video front, garnering massive views on all their releases. Once again noted with their latest pre-release single ‘Pink Venom’ which gathered over 90 million views under 24 hours as per unofficial numbers.

Rightfully so, the views come with the right amount of subscribers. And BLACKPINK has just hit a monumental number. As of September 5, BLACKPINK surpassed a whopping 80 million subscribers on their official YouTube account. The YouTube account was first created on June 29, 2016, ahead of the girl group’s debut and has since grown exponentially.

BLACKPINK’s 80 million subscribers have come in 6 years and 3 months of the channel’s creation. The YouTube account has amounted for a total of 26 billion views across all its official videos shared on the channel so far. This has made BLACKPINK the artist with the most subscribers on YouTube.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is set to release their second full album, ‘Born Pink’ on September 16, following the success of their pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’. The girl group will release a new music video as the title track of their album, which is expected to drop along with the album release. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa also became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the 2022 MTV VMAs where they performed ‘Pink Venom’ to a cheering crowd and were presented with the Best Metaverse Performance award while Lisa won the Best K-pop act award.

