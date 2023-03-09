BLACKPINK becomes Spotify’s most-streamed girl group taking over THIS British act

BLACKPINK can’t stop, won’t stop and on their journey to become one of the biggest artists in the world, their fans- the BLINKs, are right by their side every time. It is no surprise that the quartet has achieved some very astonishing records in their career so far, having 2 Korean EPs, 2 full albums, 1 compilation album and 1 Japanese mini-album to their name. Some of their singles including ‘Kill This Love’, ‘How You Like That’, ‘Lovesick Girls’ and the latest ‘Pink Venom’, have become some of the most listened to releases over the years.

BLACKPINK becoming the most-streamed girl group

According to reports on March 9, the YG Entertainment girl group had successfully achieved 8,880,030,049 individual streams across all credits. The same was confirmed by Guinness World Records who officially announced BLACKPINK as the new title holder of Spotify’s most-streamed girl group, having taken over the British act’s numbers.

BLACKPINK’s most heard songs on Spotify

As previously mentioned, their former title tracks have been fan favourites, with ‘How You Like That’ contributing with its 746,198,263 streams, ‘Kill This Love’ with 672,084,360, and finally ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ with 574,613,362 of its own. As the hundreds of millions of streams weren’t enough, they have only added another Guinness World Record to their name. Some of their other ones include being the most subscribed group in the world on the video platform YouTube, the first female K-pop act to top the UK Albums and U.S. Albums Charts.

Following the release of their second studio album, the group embarked on a world tour called the ‘BORN PINK World Tour’ which has run across the USA, and Europe, returning to Asia with encore shows planned. The four members have been continuing their individual endeavours on the side with the oldest member planning her solo debut with the album ‘ME’ on March 31. Recently, members, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé attended the Paris Fashion Week as brand ambassadors for Chanel, Dior and YSL respectively, taking over the streets and runways by storm. The group is set to perform at Coachella later this year.

