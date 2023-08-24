BLACKPINK becomes the first ever K-pop female artist to do THIS; Read details

On August 24, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK will be holding their World Tour BORN PINK finale in Seoul on September 16-17 at Gocheok Sky Dome. BLACKPINK will be the first-ever female K-pop artist in history to headline this venue. Gocheok Sky Dome is the largest indoor concert hall in South Korea with a capacity to accommodate over 22,000 people.

BLACKPINK to create history with their world tour finale

BLACKPINK will become the first-ever female K-pop artist to perform at Gocheok Sky Dome, the largest-ever indoor concert hall in South Korea. The girls are creating history and making new records as they should. BLACKPINK, the iconic K-pop group active in the music industry, will be wrapping up their iconic BORN PINK World Tour at Gocheok Sky Dome for their fans. The event will take place on September 16-17 with the first day of the finale concert being only offline and the second day will be held both online and offline. The tickets for the finale concert will go on sale from August 28 to September 1 for both offline and online viewing.

Why was Gocheok Sky Dome chosen as the venue for the concert finale?

It was reported that a representative from the agency shared that BLACKPINK's agency wanted to raise the scale to repay the love and support the fans showed consistently to the members and wanted to invite and spend time with more audiences for the finale concert. It has been a year that BLACKPINK has been away from their domestic fans since the start of their Born Pink World Tour. The members promise to show spectacular performances once again to make this final concert of the world tour a lasting memory for the fans. BLACKPINK has been on tour for the past 11 months performing at sold-out shows for their world tour in almost 34 cities in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, and more.

