BLACKPINK becomes first music artist to surpass 90 million subscribers on YouTube

As announced by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel has now surpassed 90 million subscribers. This remarkable feat was accomplished in approximately seven years and one month since the channel was launched in June 2016.

BLACKPINK surpass 90 million subscribers on YouTube

BLACKPINK sets record within 7 years and 1 month since the inception of the channel. Additionally, in July 2020, BLACKPINK became the first artist, not primarily using English, to secure a spot in the top five list of YouTube subscribers. Since then, they have Surpassed renowned pop icons like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Eminem and Marshmello, solidifying their position as the world's number one artist. Within a little over a year, by September 2021, BLACKPINK rose to the prestigious position of being the number one artist with the highest number of YouTube subscribers worldwide.

In September of the previous year, BLACKPINK reached 80 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel, and they have added an additional 10 million subscribers in under a year. This exceptional achievement sets a new record, marking the first time in YouTube's history that such a milestone has been attained.

BLACKPINK loyal fanbase continues to grow

This achievement holds significant significance considering YouTube's influential role in shaping the global music industry. The number of subscribers represents more than just passing interest or one-time viewership; it reflects the unwavering dedication and anticipation of devoted fans. Despite already establishing themselves as the leading girl group worldwide, BLACKPINK's fanbase continues to grow, which is a remarkable aspect to acknowledge.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK's official YouTube channel has amassed an astonishing total of over 32.2 billion views. Among their 43 videos with hundreds of millions of views, notable mentions include the music video for DDU-DU DDU-DU, which is approaching 2.1 billion views, making it the first K-pop group to achieve this milestone. Other noteworthy videos include Kill This Love with 1.8 billion views, BOOMBAYAH with 1.6 billion views, the performance video for How You Like That with 1.4 billion views, and As If It's Your Last with 1.3 billion views.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks about moving to New Zealand, becoming a K-pop idol and more on Dua Lipa’s podcast