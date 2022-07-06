BLACKPINK: BLINKs react to the group’s awaited comeback announcement on Twitter

On July 6, YG Entertainment confirmed BLACKPINK’s comeback, which will be in August and the fans are extremely happy that their favourites are finally coming back after over a year! Twitter blew up with various hashtags like ‘August is for BLACKPINK’, ‘BLACKPINK is here’, ‘It’s time to heal with BLACKPINK’, ‘They are finally back’ and more.

There were 580k tweets in a few hours, which just goes to show how much BLINKs have been looking forward to seeing their group after so long. One fan said, “Cheers to everyone who survived the hiatus, BLACKPINK is coming!” while another said that after their comeback, BLACKPINK will also be embarking on a world tour, which will allow them to see them perform their songs in front of a huge audience again!

YG Entertainment said, "BLACKPINK is currently in the final stages of recording for a new album. They will start filming a music video in July and release a new song in August." They continued, "A lot of BLACKPINK-like music has been prepared for a long period of time. BLACKPINK will go on the largest world tour in the history of K-pop girl groups until the end of the year along with their comeback to expand their rapport with fans around the world. Large-scale projects worthy of that status will continue.”

BLACKPINK's comeback as a complete group is the first in about a year and 10 months. BLACKPINK released a pre-release title (How You Like That) and a special collaboration track (Ice Cream) one after another before the release of their first regular album 'THE ALBUM' in 2020. At that time, despite the restrictions on their activities due to the spread of COVID-19, BLACKPINK drew a response from global fans.

What do you think of the reactions? Let us know in the comments below.