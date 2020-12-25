BLACKPINK: From bohemian glam to retro influences; 5 trends Lisa’s stylist would add to our closets ASAP

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has amazing style, and today we are looking back at five top trends we’d love to cop from her coveted wardrobe.

Here’s a little game for you. Close your eyes and picture yourself as an idol. Whose wardrobe would you like to own? Not gonna lie, when I do this, multiple options come to my mind, but BLACKPINK’s Lisa is without a doubt one of the first three I think of. Lisa has a very special talent in dressing simple but always in style. She’s devoted to jeans, and she pairs them with anything and everything. Her mix of urban pieces and relaxed silhouettes brings together some enviable OOTDs, and we’re here for it. On stage? A total goddess. On the streets? The queen of street style. Here are some of our favourite outfits Lisa wore while off-duty that we wish we could wear in such a stylish way as she does.

Chic is in: Oversized and Lisa’s wardrobe go hand-in-hand. If there’s someone who knows how to style a boyfriend-cut piece of clothing, it’s definitely Lisa. Denim and black — a combo for the win — with a statement bag and a focus on relaxed silhouettes. That’s all Lisa needed to do here in order to accomplish a killer look.

Boho glam: While her outfits for BLACKPINK’s Coachella stages were all about the sparkles, Lisa sometimes goes for more of a festival OOTD like she did at Coachella. Lace crop top, ladylike cargo pants, and of course lots of accessories to seal the deal. Simple yet flawless as always, all while rocking one of her fave accessories: chunky sneakers.

BLACK: While Lisa surely loves colour, she can also rock a monochromatic black outfit. It’s all in the details! A long, heavy black coat paired with black skinny jeans becomes a look for the books when she adds clear aviator lenses and of course her favourites: Balenciaga sneakers.

Retro rhythm: Oversized camel coat, wide-leg blue jeans, high-neck white sweater, high ponytail, long bangs…this look screams ’70s all over, and we love it. How would Lisa add her own signature to it? Chunky sneakers. Isn’t this aesthetic you’d like to have in your own closet?

Beach bum: Lisa has the power to turn long shirts into dresses and make them look so good, we just can’t contain ourselves. A simple, beach themed pink shirt becomes a fashion icon when Lisa wears it before jumping on a plane. Paired with bright cherry lips, a chic Chanel bag, and her ginger hair, this look is one we will definitely be trying out next summer.

Credits :Instagram

