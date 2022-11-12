BLACKPINK break records as popular title track ‘BOOMBAYAH’ hits 1.5 billion views on YouTube

YG Entertainment announced on November 12th that the number of views on YouTube for the music video of girl group BLACKPINK's debut song 'BOOMBAYAH' has exceeded 1.5 billion. The song surpassed 1.5 billion views at 3:50 a.m. that day. This is the first record in about 7 months since reaching 1.4 billion views.

‘BOOMBAYAH’ is one of the double title tracks of BLACKPINK's debut single ‘SQUARE ONE’ released in 2016. Even after six years, it has been steadily gaining popularity among global music fans. With this, BLACKPINK now has three YouTube videos with over 1.5 billion views, following 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and 'KILL THIS LOVE', making them the first K-Pop group to achieve such a feat.

BLACKPINK's previous achievements:

According to the latest chart released by Billboard on November 8th (local time), 'BORN PINK' rose 7 places from the previous week's 'Billboard 200' ranking, raising the possibility of a long stay on the chart. The title song 'Shut Down' of the 2nd regular album was ranked 46th on the Billboard detailed chart 'Global 200', down 6 places from the previous week. The pre-released song 'Pink Venom' ranked 61st on the same chart and stayed on the chart for 11 consecutive weeks.

BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' achievements:

BLACKPINK’s 2nd full-length album ‘BORN PINK’, ‘Pink Venom’ and ‘Shut Down’ music videos each received 4 YouTube views. It has exceeded 200 million and 200 million, YG Entertainment announced on the 26th. The music video for the pre-released song 'Pink Venom' surpassed 400 million views at 9:37 pm the day before. 'Pink Venom' recorded 90.4 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, achieving 100 million views in 29 hours and 35 minutes, the fastest among K-pop girl groups. BLACKPINK's 2nd album 'BORN PINK', which contains these songs, ranked first on both the US Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200' and the UK official album chart 'Top 100'. They became the first Asian female artist to top both world charts at the same time.

