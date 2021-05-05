BLACKPINK: Breaking down each member’s aesthetic to see what makes it awe worthy

We are looking back at BLAVKPINK’s amazing style quotient and what makes it great. Scroll down to see what their fashion is about and how it has grown.

Unless you've been living under a social media rock, there's a good chance you've stumbled across (and heard the catchy refrains of) a 'little known' K-pop band by the name of Blackpink. Comprised of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, the South Korean girl group launched in 2016 and since then, has catapulted to stratospheric fame, collaborating with biggies like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez and captured it all on a gruelling journey in their very own Netflix documentary special, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky. Apart from amazing music and skyrocketing fame, the girls are also known for their sensational style. Today we break down each member’s aesthetic to see what makes it great.

Lisa: With the largest following on Instagram out of the other three members, this alum has reimagined the fashion landscape. At just 25-year-old the Thai rapper has found a niche in monochrome outfits and her signature play on accessories and textures.

Jisoo: Known for her Parisian chic style, the crooner aces feminine looks. Our favourites are the use of florals, and pastel shades in her daily wardrobe.

Rosé: With retro vibes dominating all her outfits, this 23-year-old has found fans in fashion watchers. Her aesthetic of merging schoolgirl style with 90’s luxury baby has set a new trend globally. There's nothing she can't pull off!

Jennie: is a rapper, and a vocalist. Jennie's sophisticated outfits have made her a street style and front row favourite. A look through her Instagram will make her love for goth glamour obvious, if it wasn’t already from her off duty looks, on-stage performances or even her interview looks.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: From her chic Parisian style to dramatic looks; Here are the trends we’re copping from Jennie

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×