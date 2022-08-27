BLACKPINK breaks several records with latest release ‘Pink Venom’ on YouTube and Spotify

BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album pre-release song 'Pink Venom' recorded the highest ranking in K-pop history on the world's largest music streaming platform Spotify Top Songs Global Weekly Chart.

BLACKPINKs 'Pink Venom' took second place on the Spotify Top Songs Global Weekly Chart released on August 26th. The song's total streaming count over the past week was 41.2 million streams. BLACKPINK has been on Spotify's Top Songs Global Weekly Chart so far, 'How You Like That' (4th), 'Ice Cream' (5th), 'Kill This Love' (5th), and 'Love Girls' (6th). Although 'Pink Venom' is a pre-release song for the 2nd full-length album, expectations for the album's title song are growing as it surpasses the achievements of existing hit songs.

YG Entertainment, the agency, announced on August 27th that the number of YouTube views of the music video of the global girl group BLACKPINK’s new song 'Pink Venom' exceeded 200 million. This music video, released on August 19th, surpassed 200 million views in a record time of 7 days and 13 hours.

Following the shortest time to reach 200 million views on K-Pop YouTube, which was set by Blackpink in 2020 with the music video for 'How You Like That' in 2020, in 7 days and 46 minutes, setting another record. The music video for 'Pink Venom' also succeeded in entering #22 on the UK's official single chart 'Top 100', which is considered one of the 'world's two biggest charts' along with the US Billboard. This is the eighth time BLACKPINK's song entered the UK Official Singles Chart since 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' in June 2018.

