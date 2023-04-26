BLACKPINK breaks Spice Girls’ record, accumulates 78.5 million USD in revenue with BORN PINK World Tour

Joining and surpassing the likes of girl groups like Spice Girls, TLC, and Destiny's Child, BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK has now become the highest-grossing tour by a girl group in history. According to recently shared data by Touring Data, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have already raked in a whopping 78.5 million USD (105 billion KRW) with its currently ongoing concert tour. This displays the supergroup numbers recorded by the quartet with their latest quest around the world.

BLACKPINK surpasses Spice Girls

According to reports the famed ‘BORN PINK WORLD TOUR’ managed to gather 78.5 million USD in revenue with 26 shows and selling approximately 366,000 tickets. The group is ready to take this number even further with about 30 more shows’ data to be added to this. Moreover, BLACKPINK’s upcoming encore shows are planned at massive venues accommodating some 50,000 to 80,000 audience members. With this, BLACKPINK has crossed the Spice Girls’ record of grossing 78.2 million USD. They are followed by TLC and Destiny’s Child recording 72.8 million USD and 70.8 million USD respectively.

Interestingly, the data shows how BLACKPINK has always been on this path to the top with their last tour, ‘In Your Area World Tour’ at number 7, which recorded its own 56.8 million USD starting on November 10, 2018, in Seoul, South Korea and ending on February 22, 2020, in Fukuoka, Japan. Fellow K-pop girl group TWICE ranks 10th on the list, generating 33 million USD with the ‘III Tour’.

BORN PINK encore shows in North America

The group will perform encore BORN PINK World Tour shows in New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. BLACKPINK’s North American leg of the tour will be as follows:

12 August, Saturday – East Rutherford NJ, MetLife Stadium

18 August, Friday – Las Vegas NV, Allegiant Stadium

22 August, Tuesday – San Francisco CA, Oracle Park

26 August, Saturday – Los Angeles CA, Dodger Stadium

BLACKPINK has been in the headlines recently thanks to their memorable performance as headliners of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival making them the first K-pop group to do the same.

