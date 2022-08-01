BLACKPINK, BTS, Girls’ Generation, TWICE & more: August 2022 K-Pop Comebacks and Debut Schedule

August is looking up to some exciting comebacks and debuts! Read ahead to know more.

BLACKPINK, BTS
BLACKPINK, BTS; Picture Courtesy: News1
August has some amazing comebacks scheduled and we are excited like BLACKPINK’s pre-release, which is coming after a long time, BTS’ collaborative track with Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg, IVE, Golden Child, CIX and many more! With smashing comebacks and debuts in July like BTS’ J-Hope, ITZY and more, we hope to see such tracks coming out in August as well. 

August 1 

NewJeans (Debut)

Track: Cookie 

Album: - 

SooHyun (U-Kiss)

Title Track: ‘The Soju Fairy’

Album: 1st Mini Album ‘COUNT ON ME’

Kid Milli

Title Track: ‘BENZO’

Album: Double Single ‘BENZO’

August 2 

from20

Album: 5th Single Album ‘Chemical’

August 3 

YENA (Choi Yena)

Title Track: ‘SMARTPHONE’

Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM ‘SMARTPHONE’

August 5

BTS x Benny Blanco x Snoop Dogg

Title Track: ‘Bad Decisions’

August 8

Girls’ Generation

Title Track: ‘FOREVER 1’

Album: The 7th Album ‘FOREVER 1’

Golden Child

Track: AURA

Album: 6th Mini Album ‘AURA’ 

NewJeans (Debut) 

Album Release 

August 9 

KINO (PENTAGON)

Special Single ‘POSE’

TRI.BE

Track: ‘LEVIOSA’

Special Single 

August 16 

THE BOYZ

Track: WHISPER 

Album: 7TH MINI ALBUM ‘WHISPER’

CRAXY 

Track: Undercover 

Album: 3rd Mini Album ‘WHO AM I’

August 22

IVE

Track: ‘After Like’

Album: 3rd SINGLE ALBUM ‘After Like’

CIX

Album: 5th EP Album ‘OK’ Episode 1 : ‘OK Not’ 

August 26 

TWICE 

Title Track: ‘Talk That Talk’

Album: 11TH MINI ALBUM ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ 

Mark Tuan (GOT7)

Album: ‘The Other Side’

TBA 

BLACKPINK 

(Pre-release) 

Which comeback/debut are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below. 

