BLACKPINK, BTS, Girls’ Generation, TWICE & more: August 2022 K-Pop Comebacks and Debut Schedule
August is looking up to some exciting comebacks and debuts! Read ahead to know more.
August has some amazing comebacks scheduled and we are excited like BLACKPINK’s pre-release, which is coming after a long time, BTS’ collaborative track with Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg, IVE, Golden Child, CIX and many more! With smashing comebacks and debuts in July like BTS’ J-Hope, ITZY and more, we hope to see such tracks coming out in August as well.
August 1
NewJeans (Debut)
Track: Cookie
Album: -
SooHyun (U-Kiss)
Title Track: ‘The Soju Fairy’
Album: 1st Mini Album ‘COUNT ON ME’
Kid Milli
Title Track: ‘BENZO’
Album: Double Single ‘BENZO’
August 2
from20
Album: 5th Single Album ‘Chemical’
August 3
YENA (Choi Yena)
Title Track: ‘SMARTPHONE’
Album: 2ND MINI ALBUM ‘SMARTPHONE’
August 5
BTS x Benny Blanco x Snoop Dogg
Title Track: ‘Bad Decisions’
August 8
Girls’ Generation
Title Track: ‘FOREVER 1’
Album: The 7th Album ‘FOREVER 1’
Golden Child
Track: AURA
Album: 6th Mini Album ‘AURA’
NewJeans (Debut)
Album Release
August 9
KINO (PENTAGON)
Special Single ‘POSE’
TRI.BE
Track: ‘LEVIOSA’
Special Single
August 16
THE BOYZ
Track: WHISPER
Album: 7TH MINI ALBUM ‘WHISPER’
CRAXY
Track: Undercover
Album: 3rd Mini Album ‘WHO AM I’
August 22
IVE
Track: ‘After Like’
Album: 3rd SINGLE ALBUM ‘After Like’
CIX
Album: 5th EP Album ‘OK’ Episode 1 : ‘OK Not’
August 26
TWICE
Title Track: ‘Talk That Talk’
Album: 11TH MINI ALBUM ‘BETWEEN 1&2’
Mark Tuan (GOT7)
Album: ‘The Other Side’
TBA
BLACKPINK
(Pre-release)
