From BLACKPINK to BTS; The most stylish K Pop groups that you need to watch out for

As K pop takes the spotlight on the global music stage, many artists are rising to fame for more than just their music. Music certainly is the key to their success but their presence is about so much more. K-pop bands have now become a worldwide phenomenon, for catchy tunes and style inspiration alike. Today, we are looking at the most stylish K-Pop groups that are influencing not only with their music but also their sense of style.

BLACKPINK: Since making their debut in 2016, the girls have quickly become front row favourites at international fashion shows, influenced their large fandom BLINKS with their style and have become the faces of every major luxury fashion brand. Apart from music, the global sensations are famous for their eclectic style and trendsetting vision.

Red Velvet: The 5 member group is another fashion-forward group that contributes to the trendsetter list. Best known for their wide range of styles and versatility, the group’s K-pop fashion has brought forward their personal brand of a polished grunge look, complete with graphic tees and fishnets.

BTS: Last but not the least, BTS is at the very top of taking Korean music to the global stage. The 7 membered group is impeccably well-dressed and savage. With hits like Dynamite, Life Goes On, Savage Love in their kitty, the group is no stranger to success and the good life. The boys have landed several luxury brand endorsements over the years and continue to wow their ARMY with amazing style.

