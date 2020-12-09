BLACKPINK calls all BLINKS to join their fight against climate change; ‘This is our future’ says Lisa; Watch

BLACKPINK recently called their fans BLINKS to join the fight against climate change. In a video posted on YouTube, the girls got candid about the effects of climate change.

Korean girl group BLACKPINK on Wednesday, December 9, raised awareness on climate change in a video posted on their YouTube account. The video, made in partnership with the British Embassy in Seoul, started with a montage of the group's performances, after which members Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé each spoke about climate change. Admitting that they are not experts on climate change, the girls expressed their concern about what's happening around them, and their willingness to learn more.

They also said that it's not too late to take action, and went on to promote the UN Climate Change Conference or COP26 happening in the UK in November 2021. "This is a global challenge," said Jennie. "Each and every one of us could make a difference, and we need to act now." "This is our planet," Lisa said. "This is our future. Climate change affects us all,” she concluded.

You can watch the full video below:

The girls then called on their fans, known as BLINKs, to join them in their journey to learn more about climate change. The video dropped ahead of the 5th anniversary of the historic Paris Agreement on climate change on Saturday, December 12.

