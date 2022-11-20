BLACKPINK: Camila Cabello joins Jisoo’s Liar performance in Los Angeles leg of BORN PINK tour

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Camila Cabello? That is one collaboration we can definitely get behind. On November 19 local time, during the girl group’s concert at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, it was announced that the former Fifth Harmony member will be making a special appearance.

Jisoo and Camila Cabello

As the two songstresses rehearsed their much-awaited duet performance of ‘Liar’ which is a song by Camila Cabello, fans of the South Korean girl group waited with bated breath for Jisoo’s solo stage for the night. And right on track, the original singer joined the BLACKPINK member as they gave a fabulous show of the hit song. ‘Liar’ has been a part of Jisoo’s solo segment during the group’s BORN PINK world tour ever since it first began in October. BLINKs were manifesting the collaboration stage right from the start and became sure of right as Camilla Cabello gave a shoutout to Jisoo on her Instagram stories where she shared a video of the BLACKPINK member performing ‘Liar’ and wrote ‘Get it girl’.