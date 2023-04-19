BLACKPINK Carpool Karaoke Highlights: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa jam with James Corden on The Late Late Show

BLACKPINK, the iconic K-pop girl group, recently made an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden, and it was an episode that fans won't forget anytime soon. The talented K-pop quartet was the next guest on ‘The Late Late Show's’ iconic musical segment, where they sang some of their greatest hits alongside host James Corden. BLACKPINK is one of the final guests on the late-night chat program, which will end on April 27. The group joined James Corden on his famous ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment, and it was an episode filled with laughter, singing, and a whole lot of fun.

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke

The ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment of ‘The Late Late Show’ has become a fan favourite, with many music artists, actors, and celebrities joining James Corden in his car for a ride filled with music and conversation. BLACKPINK was the latest addition to this star-studded list, and they definitely didn't disappoint.

During the segment, the members of BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, sang some of their most popular hits, including ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Pink Venom’ They also tried their hand at singing the classic song ‘No Scrub’ by TLC. The highlight of the episode was Jame Corden rapping Jennie and Lisa's entire verse of ‘Pink Venom’ just like they originally sang it.

The fun-packed episode

Aside from the singing, the episode was also filled with plenty of funny moments and conversations. James Corden asked the girls about their feelings on their first-ever headline performance at Coachella and how they expect to pull it off to which the girls expressed their thoughts on delivering electrifying performances.

The episode has received a lot of positive reactions from fans, who couldn't stop praising BLACKPINK for their incredible talent and fun personalities. The Carpool Karaoke segment has always been a great way to get to know the personalities of celebrities, and BLACKPINK was no exception. The girls showed their playful side and their love for music, which made the episode a joy to watch.

BLACKPINK's appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden's Carpool Karaoke was a huge success. The girls proved why they are one of the biggest K-pop acts in the world right now, and their incredible talent and personalities shone through during the episode. Fans can't wait to see what the future holds for BLACKPINK and are eagerly waiting for their next project.

