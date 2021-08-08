BLACKPINK celebrates 5th anniversary with BLINKs through visual treats

According to the agency YG Entertainment on August 5, BLACKPINK will hold a pop-up exhibition at the ‘The Same’ Cafe in front of YG’s new office building in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul from August 21st to 30th. The space is constructed by showing the concept of the songs released by BLACKPINK in the past. There will also be an experiential space and photo zone for fans. All the members uploaded celebratory posts and a sneak peek of the behind-the-scenes of their movie.

YG said, "We have prepared a variety of content where you can enjoy pop-up online. The BLACKPINK pop-up exhibition will be held through an online advance reservation system (free) to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Detailed information will be announced on August 10. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, who has emerged as a leading K-pop girl group, celebrated their 5th anniversary on August 8. The movie 'BLACKPINK THE MOVIE', produced to commemorate this, was released in more than 100 countries on August 7.

On August 8, Jennie, a member of the group Blackpink, posted on her Instagram, "Happy 5th anniversary of Blackpink. The 5th anniversary of meeting BLACKPINK and BLINK. Happy day, photos from the behind the scenes" along with several photos. The photo released was a cut of the movie 'Blackpink: The Movie', and in the photo, Jennie is posing in a white mini dress with puffed sleeves which showed off her sultry and sweet charm, which all her fans admired.

LISA posted several photos along with the words "BLACKPINK BLINK FOREVER" through her Instagram. She posed in a black halter crop top, leather pants and was sporting her new dirty blonde hair while adorning a beautiful smile on her face. Jisoo, too, looked beautiful and elegant in her congratulatory post and with the onslaught of pictures, the fans were extremely happy.

