BLACKPINK: Cha Eun Woo attends Pinkchella after-party; Netizens want to see him with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa

BLACKPINK’s highly-anticipated performance at Coachella 2023 was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from fans and non-fans alike, with thousands of people flocking to the stage to see the quartet in action. The group did a fabulous job in showcasing their powerful vocals, impeccable choreography, and undeniable stage presence.

Cha Eun Woo attends Pinkchella after party

K-pop fans were subsequently in for a treat when Cha Eun Woo of the popular South Korean boy band ASTRO attended the Pinkchella after-party. The event was attended by a large group of people including BLACKPINK’s Coachella dance crew. Fans were then stunned to notice Cha Eun Woo's presence at the party.

While many fans were thrilled to see Cha Eun Woo at the after-party, there was a significant section of fans who were rooting for him to hang out with BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Netizens took to social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram to express their desire to see them together.

However, it's worth noting that Cha Eun Woo was at the event to enjoy the music and the company of his friends, and there's no confirmation of him interacting with the members of BLACKPINK at the party. Nevertheless, fans of both groups were ecstatic to see them in the same place and took to various social media to express how much they wished that they'll collaborate or interact in the future.

BLACKPINK at Coachella 2023

BLACKPINK's Coachella performance in 2023 got BLINKs fired up for what would go down as one of the greatest nights in their fandom. On April 15, 2023, the group made history as the first-ever K-pop act to headline Coachella, treating their fans to an unforgettable setlist. Spanning almost two hours, the quartet went back and forth between group performances, solo stages, and group performances again, leaving their audience in awe with each stunning performance.

BLACKPINK's 2023 Coachella setlist featured a mix of classic hits like BOOMBAYAH, WHISTLE, and DDU-DU DDU-DU, as well as new viral songs Pink Venom, MONEY, and FLOWER, fan-favorites like Typa Girl and FOREVER YOUNG, thereby keeping their fans entertained throughout the entire performance.

