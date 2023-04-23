BLACKPINK Coachella Week 2: With majestic setlist from Forever Young to Shut Down stirred up the stage

BLACKPINK, the world-renowned South Korean girl group, wowed audiences with their unforgettable performance at Coachella Week 2. The group created history as the first female K-pop act to headline Coachella, a moment that was etched in the minds of their fans. They left no stone unturned to ensure that their fans had a blast, performing for almost two hours. The quartet delivered both group and solo performances, making the evening an unforgettable one for their fans.

BLACKPINK at Coachella week 2: Setlist ranging from old to new classic hits

BLACKPINK's Coachella 2023 performance was packed with their biggest hits and also featured their newer songs much to the delight of their fans. Additionally, fan favorites were also included in the lineup. Leaving BLINKs thrilled with their phenomenal performance. The group members took the stage in their glamorous outfits that garnered attention and performed an electrifying setlist, which showcased their versatility and skills. With a well-balanced mix of group and solo songs, each member had their moment to shine at the music festival. Fans were impressed with how the setlist was thoughtfully crafted to feature the best of both worlds - the members' solo tracks and their chart-topping hits.

The setlist included Pink Venom, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Pretty Savage, Kick It, WHISTLE, WHISTLE (Dance remix), You & Me (Jennie solo), FLOWER (Jisoo solo), Gone + On The Ground (Rosé solo), MONEY (Lisa solo), BOOMBAYAH, Lovesick Girls, PLAYING WITH FIRE, Typa Girl, Shut Down, TALLY, DDU-DU DDU-DU, FOREVER YOUNG

BLACKPINK did it

Closing out the second night of the festival's second weekend BLACKPINK got overwhelmed with happiness, while Jennie said “We did it”, all four hugged each other taking time to share their joy with each other and just realised that they have made history and feel the happiness within themselves.

BLACKPINK's performance at Coachella Week 2 was proof of their global appeal and popularity. The group has been making waves in the music industry since their debut in 2016, and their Coachella appearance further cemented their status as one of the most successful girl groups of all time.

With their flawless performances and chart-topping hits, BLACKPINK has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. The group's Coachella set was a celebration of their achievements and a testament to their immense talent and dedication to their craft. BLACKPINK's performance at Coachella Week 2 was a thrilling musical extravaganza that left the audience spellbound. With their chart-topping hits, powerful vocals, and stunning choreography, the girls proved why they are one of the most popular acts in the world today. BLACKPINK's Coachella set will go down in history as one of the most memorable performances of all time, and fans will be eagerly anticipating their next musical adventure.

