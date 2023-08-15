BLACKPINK concert celebrity attendees at MetLife stadium: Ashley Choi, Tom Brady, (G)I-DLE, and more

BLACKPINK held their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR concert in the United States on August 11 and 12. Many celebrities like Tom Brady, Ashley Choi, K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and actress Son Tae Young made their presence felt at the show. Given the two consecutive nights were sold out at the MetLife stadium, this was a huge day for the quartet as well as their fans who attended the concert. Here's a closer look at the celebrity attendance at the concert.

Tom Brady at BLACKPINK's concert

On August 11, Tom Brady was spotted at the How You Like That singers' concert with his 10-year-old daughter in New Jersey. The retired NFL player confirmed to be a blink dad as responded to a tweet regarding his attendance saying, "This is the most dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert picture ever taken”.

Miyeon, Minnie, and Yuqi of (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE members Miyeon, Minnie, and Yuqi also attended the show together with their BI-PI-BONG radiating the Blink energy. The three girls took to Instagram to share this beautiful moment enjoying the concert. Miyeon had spent her pre-debut days with the YG Entertainment girl group as a trainee, while Minnie and Lisa are very close friends as the two are from Thailand.

Ashley Choi supported Rosé at the BORN PINK concert

Ashley Choi of Ladies Code attended the BORN PINK concert with her family at the MetLife stadium showing her love for the group and especially her friend Rosé. Ashley brought her mother along as she also happens to be the Pink Venom singers' fan. She took to Instagram to share multiple pictures from the day. With photos of her enjoying her pizza and pictures with her mother, she expressed her excitement and happiness to see the Coachella version of Typa Girl in real life. She showed her support to Rosé and thanked her for this beautiful experience.

Actress Son Tae Young at BLACKPINK concert

South Korean actress Son Tae Young was also spotted attending the concert with her daughter. On August 14, she shared her experience on Instagram saying, "An evening colored in pink". She was seen wearing BLACKPINK merch and holding the lightstick, a picture of her daughter showing her back, and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK joins Taylor Swift and Beyoncé as only female acts to sell out two consecutive nights at MetLife