BLACKPINK confirmed to be one of the last guests on The Late Late Show with James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke

On April 7, CBS confirmed that BLACKPINK is one of the last guests on The Late Late Show with James Cordon’s popular segment Carpool Karaoke, which is when popular artist drive around with James Cordon and sing their songs as well as songs from other artists. BLACKPINK had previously appeared on the show twice and we can’t wait to see them sing-along to other songs!

BLACKPINK achievements:

The music video for the title song 'Shut Down' of girl group BLACKPINK’s 2nd full-length album has exceeded 400 million views on YouTube. 'Shut Down' is the title track of the 2nd regular album, and is a hip-hop song that samples Paganini's 'La Campanella'. Blackpink members' solid vocals and outstanding rapping were demonstrated when member Rosé's solo song 'On The Ground' choreography video exceeded 100 million views at 10:21 pm the previous day. This is a record written about two years after it was released in March 2021. BLACKPINK is carrying out the largest world tour of a K-pop girl group, attracting about 1.5 million people. After successfully completing performances in North America and Europe, they are meeting Asian fans.

Jisoo’s achievement:

According to the British Official Chart Singles Top 100 released on the 7th (local time), Jisoo's first solo album 'ME' title song 'FLOWER' ranked 38th. This is the highest ranking for a K-pop female solo artist. The previous record was Rosé's 'On The Ground' (42nd), followed by Lisa's 'MONEY' (46th). BLACKPINK’s powerful influence in the global music market was proven once again by setting a meaningful record on the UK's main chart, which is called the world's two largest charts. It is also popular on YouTube. The music video for ‘FLOWER’ surpassed 100 million views on YouTube at 11:16 am on the same day, about 7 days and 22 hours after its release, becoming BLACKPINK’s 41st video to reach 100 million views. The number of views of the dance performance video released on the 6th has now exceeded 17.47 million views, showing signs of unusual popularity.

