BLACKPINK continues to reign the ‘Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings’; Girls’ Generation follows suit

The Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute analyzed girl group brand reputation big data from August 12 to September 12 and announced the results. BLACKPINK comes up at no.1, followed by Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet, aespa, TWICE, Brave Girls and more.

Accordingly, in September 2021, the top 30 girl group brand reputation rankings were BLACKPINK, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, aespa, TWICE, Brave Girls, OH MY GIRL, Lovelyz, Mamamoo, Apink, fromis_9 , April, STAYC, WJSN, LOONA, (G)I-DLE, LABOUM, WEEEKLY, CLC, Dreamcatcher, Brown Eyed Girls, ITZY, Girl's Day, f(x), Momoland, Weki Meki, Ladies' Code, Cherry Bullet, EXID, After School in that order.

Director Koo Chang-hwan said, "As a result of the girl group brand reputation analysis in September 2021, BLACKPINK (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa) brand ranked first. 'Lisa, YouTube, LALISA' came out high in the keyword analysis. In the analysis of the positive/negative ratio for the BLACKPINK brand, the positive ratio was analyzed to be 84.07%."

Girls’ Generation’s (Taeyeon, Yuri, Yoona, Seohyun, Sooyoung, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Sunny) brand was analysed with the brand reputation index of 2,698,331, containing a participation index of 190,355; media index of 955,000 and communication index of 750,898. In the analysis for the positive/negative ratio for the brand, the positive ratio was analysed to be 90.19% from the previous month. The words ‘Yoona, Taeyeon, Sooyoung’ shone through in the keyword analysis.

Red Velvet (Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, Yeri) brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 2,493,441 with a participation index of 179,248, a media index of 921,032, a communication index of 540,041, and a community index of 853,120. Compared with the brand reputation index of 2,226,485 in August, it increased by 11.99%.The words ‘Queendom, Irene, Yeri’ shone through the keyword analysis. In the analysis for the positive/negative ratio for the brand, the positive ratio was analysed to be 76.98% from the previous month.

