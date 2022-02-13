BLACKPINK continues to smash records as their collaborative single ‘Ice Cream’ surpasses 700 million views

According to the agency YG Entertainment on February 13th, BLACKPINK’s ‘Ice Cream’ music video surpassed 700 million views on YouTube at 4:08 am KST on the same day. It has been about 1 year and 5 months since it was released in August 2020.

BLACKPINK became the group with the most videos of 700 million views or more among K-pop singers.'DDU-DU DDU-DU' (1.8 billion views), 'Kill This Love' (1.5 billion views), ‘BOOMBAYA’' (1.3 billion views), 'As if it's your last' (1.1 billion views), 'How You Like That' music videos and performance videos (10) billion views), etc.The music videos for Jennie's solo songs 'Solo', 'Whistle' and 'Playing with Fire' achieved 700 million views.

Ice Cream is a cute and refreshing concept song that BLACKPINK tried for the first time. It was a pop genre, and the simple rhythm and light sound stood out.They sang along with pop star Selena Gomez to expand their music spectrum and fandom.

The song topped the iTunes WorldWide Chart right after its release.It reached #13 on the US Billboard Hot 100, breaking the top ranking for a K-pop girl group.It succeeded in chart-in for 8 weeks in a row. BLACKPINK's first full-length album 'The Album', which contains this song, ranked second on the US Billboard 200 and UK Official Album Charts. This is the highest ranking among K-pop girl groups.

