BLACKPINK continues to top girl group brand reputation rankings; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of February! Using big data collected during the period of January 12 to February 12, the rankings have been determined by analyzing multiple factors like consumer interest, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various girl groups.

February’s score of 49,804,467 big data analyzed, reflects an increase of 8.13 percent in girl group brand big data, compared to 46,057,960 points in January 2022.

BLACKPINK maintains their rank at the top of the list for February with a brand reputation index of 4,913,943 points (participation index: 189,176; media index: 853,842; communication index: 1,510,909; community index: 2,360,016). The girl group’s index fell from 5,619,627 points in January, marking a 12.56 percent decrease. High-ranking phrases in BLACKPINK’s keyword analysis included “YouTube,” “Instagram,” and “Jennie”. Meanwhile, the group’s highest-ranking related terms included “model,” “surpass,” and “record.”

aespa moves up a spot to rank 2, with a brand reputation index of 2,971,114 points, and Red Velvet rises from rank 5 in January to rank 3 in February with an index of 2,644,680 points.

TWICE comes in at a close fourth with 2,580,292 points, followed by Apink rounding out the top five for February with 2,574,758 points.

Check out the top 10 for this month below!

BLACKPINK aespa Red Velvet TWICE Apink Girls’ Generation Oh My Girl Kep1er Lovelyz IVE

