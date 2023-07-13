BLACKPINK creates history as first female Asian group to sell over 1 million tickets of BORN PINK WORLD TOUR

BLACKPINK is on a record-breaking spree with back-to-back achievements proving their enormous popularity and impact all over the world. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are currently on their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR and the group sold out over a million concert tickets. With this milestone, BLACKPINK became the first Asian female band to record 1 million tickets sale. From music streams to YouTube videos, BLACKPINK has made a huge success this year and there is no stopping it.

The epic success of BORN PINK WORLD TOUR

BLACKPINK started their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR in September 2022. The quartet presented the best performances on stage with mesmerizing visuals, powerful dance routines, and amazing vocals making a huge impact on the audience. From solo stages to group performances BLACKPINK gave its best and ruled the shows. BLACKPINK took the crown for being the first-ever Asian group to sell out over 1 million concert tickets on July 13. Touring Data shared that BLACKPINK has sold out more than a million tickets in only 44 out of 64 shows in this tour.

Their unprecedented success also made them the only Female group to surpass 1 million tickets after Spice Girl's Spiceworld Tour in 1998. BLACKPINK's infectious music makes them very unique from other K-pop groups, it is not only enjoyed by K-pop fans but also by people who don't usually listen to this genre. Previously the quartet set the record for selling out tickets worth 100 Million USD becoming the first ever girl group to surpass this huge number. This record made BLACKPINK's BORN PINK WORLD TOUR the highest-grossing concert tour by a female K-pop group.

Other achievements by BLACKPINK

On July 12, setting a record in Spotify history with the most streamed K-pop songs by female artists, BLACKPINK dominated the top ten positions. Along with charting songs as a group, Jennie and Lisa also put their names on the list with solo music. With MONEY, the almost 2-year-old song by BLACKPINK's rapper Lisa outperformed the quartet's How You Like That with over 822 million streams, and now she holds the top spot.

