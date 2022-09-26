BLACKPINK creates history with Born Pink grabbing No.1 on Billboard 200; NCT 127 charts at No.3

This has made BLACKPINK the first female K-pop artist in history to chart their album on the No.1. Moreover, they are also the first all female group in history to reach No.1 since 2008. It was reported that BLACKPINK has sold 102,000 equivalent album units as per the charting week ending on September 22.

BLACKPINK has recorded their highest peak for an album. According to the latest Billboard charts released on September 25, the girl group’s second studio album ‘ Born Pink ’ has grabbed the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The weekly chart records the most popular albums in the United States.

‘Born Pink’ is BLACKPINK’s highest rank so far after their first studio album ‘THE ALBUM’ grabbed the No.2 spot in 2020. It is also their fourth album to rank on Billboard 200.

On the same day, it was also revealed that boy group NCT 127 has earned their own spot on the Billboard 200 chart. They sold 58,500 equivalent album units during the charting week ending on September 22. Their fourth studio album, ‘2 Baddies’, has debuted on the No.3 spot on the chart. This makes it their fifth entry on the chart, however remarkably it makes them the second K-pop artist in history to chart three albums in the top five of the Billboard 200, after BTS.

This is NCT 127’s second time charting at No.3, following their third studio album ‘Sticker’ which grabbed the spot in September 2021.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS, TWICE, ENHYPEN, TXT, BLACKPINK and more make new records on Billboard’s World Albums Chart