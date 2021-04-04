BLACKPINK: From crop tops to oversized all black glam; Three trends Lisa is currently obsessed with

We are looking back at 3 trends that BLACKPINK’s Lisa is currently obsessed with. Scroll down to see the full list.

As Kpop bands take centre stage, the world has not only witnessed their amazing music but also their trendsetting style. When we talk about K pop, 4-member group BLACKPINK comes to mind, the group not only has the lead in acing catchy music but also are emerging as global fashionistas. Today, we are listing the 3 trends the band’s alum Lisa is obsessed with. We scrolled through Lisa’s Instagram and noticed the 3 emerging pop trends the alum is currently obsessed with, scroll down to take a look.

Lisa has the edgiest and boldest fashion sense. One of the reigning pieces in her wardrobe is the crop top in neutral colours that layer well underneath cropped jackets and blazers. She doesn’t mind showing off a hint of skin in public and often keeps her look modest by wearing high-waisted jeans or covering up with an extra piece of outerwear. In Light Up The Sky, Lisa shares that she loves vintage clothes and will pick up unexpected finds from vintage stores during her travels, which adds to the artist's unique sense of style.

Browse Lisa’s Instagram and you'll find that her ensembles are devoid of the bright, poppy colours you would find in one of Blackpink's music videos. Instead, Lisa's outfits lean most heavily on the colour black, whether that be a black crop top or a black blazer paired with black jeans.

Each Blackpink member is signed with a major luxury fashion house and for Lisa, her partner is Celine, and the presence of the brand’s luxe products is undeniable in the pop diva’s closet.

ALSO READ: Jisoo, Lisa, Rose or Jennie? Pick your favourite snacks & we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member you’re like

Share your comment ×