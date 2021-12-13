BLACKPINK crowned number one girl group for December girl group brand reputation rankings; TWICE follows suit

BLACKPINK was crowned number one for the list with a brand reputation index of 5,183,270, marking an 11.29 percent increase in their score since November. TWICE rose to second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,516,318, marking a 21.83 percent rise in their score since last month.

High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included 'YouTube,' 'Lisa,' and 'Covid 19,' while their highest-ranking related terms included 'record,' 'surpass,' and 'diagnose.' The keywords majorly imply to the healthcare BLACKPINK members faced recently with Lisa's Covid diagnosis. BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 78.01 percent positive reactions. Red Velvet and Apink rounded out the top five at fourth and fifth places respectively.

Meanwhile, every single one of BLACKPINK’s group music videos has now surpassed 300 million views on YouTube! On December 12, BLACKPINK’s music video for 'STAY' soared past 300 million views on YouTube, making it their 10th full-group music video to do so after 'BOOMBAYAH,' 'As If It’s Your Last,' 'DDU-DU DDU-DU,' 'Playing With Fire,' 'Whistle,' 'Kill This Love,' 'How You Like That,' 'Ice Cream,' and 'Lovesick Girls.'

BLACKPINK originally released the music video for 'STAY' on November 1, 2016, at 12 am KST, meaning that it took the song over five years and one and a half months to reach this milestone. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Your choice in American music will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.