BLACKPINK: Decoding the genius behind the band’s statement making style

We are looking back at what makes the Korean pop band BLACKPINK’s style great and follow-worthy. Scroll down to see our breakdown of their personal styles.

The Korean entertainment industry has a ton of awe-worthy looks that dominate trend cycles, with girl group BLACKPINK in the front and centre of it. The 4 member group has wowed the world with their fashion statements and fashion-forward style. Today, we are diving deep into the band, precisely Jisoo’s style who has a way of styling up everything she wears! From youthful, designer-clad, edgy fashion scene — see BLACKPINK’s Tomb Raider-inspired outfits in "Kill This Love" or their retro '50s looks in "Ice Cream" for reference, Jisoo simply stands out!

BLACKPINK members each possess a distinctive style in their individual wardrobes, while Jennie loves her oversized, casual pieces for her off days, Lisa loves edgier items mixed with vintage finds from her travels, Rosé likes feminine and preppy separates, while Jisoo, the oldest of the group (she's 26 years old), keeps her outfits prim and proper with the occasional swipe of red-orange lipstick as her finishing touch. Their differing taste in clothes and accessories are further reflected by the various luxury fashion houses they work with which all add an elevated aesthetic to their everyday ensembles.

However, as different as the members are from one another, since they do come together outside of work, and are close friends, their personal tastes for what's cool can sometimes rub off on one another. Rosé confirmed this tidbit in Blackpink's Netflix documentary Light Up The Sky when she revealed Lisa and her sometimes serendipitously step out in the same outfits. Aside from binging this documentary and the group's popular YouTube series Blackpink Diaries to learn all that you can about their off-duty styles, you can peruse their personal Instagram accounts for more nitty-gritty details.

Credits :Getty Images

