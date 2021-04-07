BLACKPINK: From Dior bags to off duty athleisure; Three trends Jisoo is currently obsessed with

We are looking back at 3 trends that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently obsessed with. Scroll down to see the full list.

As Kpop bands take centre stage, the world has not only witnessed their amazing music but also their trendsetting style. When we talk about K pop, 4-member group BLACKPINK comes to mind, the group not only has the lead in acing catchy music but also are emerging as global fashionistas. Today, we are listing the 3 trends the band’s alum Jisoo is obsessed with. We scrolled through Jisoo’s Instagram and noticed the 3 emerging pop trends the alum is currently obsessed with, scroll down to take a look.

Jisoo brings a sense of elegance to everything she does, which translates into how she dresses. Her everyday style is much more understated and straightforward than the sultry outfits she wears in music videos and for media appearances. In her downtime, she loves her cozy sweaters and cardigans.

When Jisoo needs to take a break from sequin bodysuits, short shorts, and red-carpet dresses, you'll find her relaxing in comfortable athleisure separates. When it comes to athleisure attire, Jisoo does it best as evidenced by her Adidas biker shorts worn underneath a blue shirtdress from Dior. Of course, the star does take her "weekend look" up a few elevated notches with red lipstick and bright blush.

Each Blackpink member is signed with a major luxury fashion house and for Lisa, her partner is House of Dior, and the presence of the brand’s luxe products is undeniable in the pop diva’s closet. Jisoo has taken a liking to Dior's handbags, specifically, so if you really want to channel her style, investing in a Dior bag, or two, is a must.

