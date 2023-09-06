BLACKPINK dominates iTunes charts in 30 regions globally with THE GIRLS game OST

The K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is causing a sensation on iTunes charts worldwide with their latest song, THE GIRLS, featured on the soundtrack of BLACKPINK: THE GAME, which was released on May 4, 2023.

THE GIRLS OST tops iTunes charts

On August 25, BLACKPINK officially dropped THE GIRLS, their fresh single for the soundtrack of their mobile game, BLACKPINK: THE GAME. The song initially made its debut within the app on August 23 and was subsequently released to the public on August 25, 2023.

On September 5, YG Entertainment, the agency representing BLACKPINK, officially announced that THE GIRLS had achieved the top spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 30 different regions since its release. This was considered remarkable given that the song had achieved this success without official promotional activities or live performances. YG Entertainment emphasized that BLACKPINK's accomplishment demonstrates their strong presence in the mainstream pop market.

The soundtrack includes an animated music video featuring avatars of BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. These avatars were unveiled on August 23 and are designed in the style of their hit song How You Like That, adding to the excitement for fans. It's noteworthy that both Jennie and Rose actively participated in producing this captivating OST, showcasing their artistic talents and dedication.

Fans can enjoy the animated music video for "THE GIRLS" to experience BLACKPINK's latest musical offering.

Check out THE GIRLS animated MV here-

More about BLACKPINK: THE GAME

On April 4, YG Entertainment made an exciting announcement in partnership with TakeOne Company, revealing their plans to launch BLACKPINK: THE GAME in the second quarter of the year.

BLACKPINK: THE GAME is a mobile gaming experience that immerses players in a multiverse world where they take on the role of BLACKPINK's producer. The game offers a variety of modes, including training and management simulation. One standout feature is BLACKPINK World, which enables players to create and customize their own BLACKPINK avatar while interacting with users from around the globe.

In addition to these engaging gameplay elements, BLACKPINK: THE GAME boasts high-definition exclusive images and videos, along with a soundtrack and music video performed by BLACKPINK themselves.

A spokesperson from YG Entertainment emphasized that this new gaming format will allow fans to explore different aspects of BLACKPINK that were previously unseen. They hope that fans worldwide will enjoy a unique and special experience within the world of BLACKPINK: THE GAME.

TakeOne Company, the game developer, expressed their enthusiasm as well, highlighting their pride in unveiling the first official game featuring BLACKPINK, one of the world's biggest girl groups. With their company's expertise in content games and the active involvement of BLACKPINK members, they aim to deliver a distinctive and exceptional gaming experience.

