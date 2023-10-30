BLACKPINK dominates Spotify with 21 songs hitting 200 million streams; a first for girl groups

BLACKPINK continues to make history and break records with each passing day. Their latest feat? The group became the only girl gang to achieve a remarkable milestone with 21 of their songs having now surpassed 200 million streams on the popular music streaming platform, Spotify.

BLACKPINK: The Icons

BLACKPINK, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, has become a global phenomenon since their debut. Known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, the group has set new standards in the world of K-pop. They proved once again that they are worldwide superstars and K-pop queens by being the only girl group to have 21 songs cross 200 million Spotify streams. The most recent song to reach this milestone on Spotify is Crazy Over You.

BLACKPINK’s 21 Songs in the 200 million club

The 21 songs from BLACKPINK's discography that have crossed the 200 million streams mark on Spotify showcase the group's enduring appeal and widespread influence. These songs have struck a chord with listeners around the world, making them chart-toppers and fan favorites.

BLACKPINK (21) and Little Mix (12), both from South Korea and the United Kingdom respectively, currently lead the list of female groups with the most songs with over 200 million Spotify streams. Furthermore, BLACKPINK has become the first girl group in history to reach 2.7 billion Spotify streams in a single calendar year. This achievement breaks their previous record for the largest annual streams by any girl group on the platform, which was achieved in 2022.

BLACKPINK's 21 songs surpassing 200 million streams on Spotify showcases the group's remarkable journey in the music industry. With their dedicated fan base and discography, BLACKPINK's journey is far from over, and the world eagerly anticipates their next milestone in the music industry. With Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa currently being awaited for contractual updates with YG Entertainment, it remains to be seen if the quartet will continue a journey together as one or take on individual paths.

