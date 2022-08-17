BLACKPINK drops new poster for ‘Pink Venom’; Announces intriguing campaign

Ahead of their return with ‘Pink Venom’ on August 19, girl group BLACKPINK has released a striking new poster for the pre-release single! On August 17 IST, YG Entertainment dropped the ‘D-1’ poster for ‘Pink Venom’, counting down to the track’s upcoming release. The new poster stars BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa as they pose in chic outfits which incorporate pops of bright colour.

Check out the ‘D-1’ poster for ‘Pink Venom’, below:

Prior to this, BLACKPINK also announced an intriguing campaign earlier today, to commemorate their upcoming pre-release single. Titled ‘Light Up The Pink’, the campaign will see major landmarks in cities turning pink to mark BLACKPINK’s comeback. From the N Seoul Tower in Seoul, to the Tokyo Tower in Tokyo, the Sinar Mas Plaza in Shanghai, Central World in Bankok, the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, and the Santa Monica Pacific Wheel in Los Angeles will be part of the event.

Check out the poster below for more details about the campaign:

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also gearing up to perform live at the 2022 MTV MVAs on August 28, becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform at the ceremony. YG Entertainment shared, “Considering the history of MTV VMAs, one can see BLACKPINK’s strong global influence and current status.”

The girl group’s upcoming pre-release single, scheduled for release on August 19 at 9:30 am IST, will mark BLACKPINK’s first official comeback in nearly two years, following their first full album ‘THE ALBUM’ in 2020. Next month, the girl group will also release their second full album, ‘BORN PINK’.

Stay tuned for more updates about BLACKPINK’s highly-awaited comeback!

