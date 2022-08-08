BLACKPINK drops teaser poster for ‘Pink Venom’; Pre-release single out on THIS date

On August 8 at midnight KST (August 8 at 8:30 pm IST), girl group BLACKPINK rang in their sixth debut anniversary by releasing some much-anticipated details about their long-awaited comeback! The girl group released a black poster with pink text, revealing the title of their upcoming pre-release single. Titled ‘Pink Venom’, the song is set to release on August 19 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). The poster also alludes to the title of the song by including graphics showing a pair of pink fangs.

Check out the poster announcing details about BLACKPINK’s upcoming pre-release song ‘Pink Venom’, below:

BLACKPINK debuted six years ago today, on August 8, 2016, with four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. As a full group, BLACKPINK’s most recent official comeback was with the release of their first full length album, ‘THE ALBUM’, in October 2020, with its lead single ‘Lovesick Girls’. Following this, the members greeted fans through individual projects. Recently, the girl group released a special track ‘Ready For Love’. This comes as part of their ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]' project.

A week back, on August 1 at midnight KST (July 31 at 8:30 pm IST), BLACKPINK dropped an exciting announcement trailer titled ‘BORN PINK’. The video announced that BLACKPINK will first be dropping a pre-release single in August, followed by the release of their new album in September. The next month, October, will see BLACKPINK embarking on a world tour. Following this update, we now know the title of the previously announced pre-release single to be ‘Pink Venom’. Stay tuned for more updates about BLACKPINK and their comeback!

